Kaduna Royal Father Escapes from Captivity, Four Others Regain Freedom

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The District Head of Birnin Gwari, headquarters of Birnin Gwari Local Government Area of Kaduna State, Alhaji Yusuf Abubakar, who was abducted last week by gunmen has reportedly escaped from captivity.

Abubakar was abducted at gun point alongside, Ibrahim Musa, a former Education Secretary of Birnin Gwari Local Government on December 18, 2019 along the Kaduna-Birnin-Gwari highway.

The former education secretary was said to have been released following the payment of N3.5 million ransom.

After collecting the ransom paid for the release of the duo, the bandits refused to release the district head and demanded for more ransom. Similarly, the three brothers, namely: Jonathan Obi, Joakin Obi and Benjamin Obi who were also abducted at about 2:00a.m. on December 19, 2019, at their residence in Sabon Tasha GRA, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State, have been released following the payment of a ransom.

In a statement yesterday, Ibrahim Nagwari, Chairman of the Birnin Gwari Vanguard for Security and Good Governance, said the District Head escaped from his captors on Thursday night.

Nagwari said: “The District Head escaped in the night yesterday (Thursday) at Sabon Birni Village behind Kaduna International Airport around 5.30a.m. and sent an urgent message to a close associate to pick him.”

The statement said the traditional ruler escaped two days after the former education secretary was released by the bandits after collecting a ransom of N3.5 million.

“In the last 48 hours after the release of the former education secretary and Wakilin Makaranta of Birnin-Gwari, Alhaji Ibrahim Musa, the fate of the District Head was doubtful after a payment of N3.5 million was made to the kidnappers which they tagged part payment.

“After long hours of uncertainty and threat to the life of the District Head, he miraculously escaped to freedom after the kidnappers led by Dogo Gide went to asleep.

“We the people of Birnin-Gwari are grateful to Allah for his freedom and others that were abducted and regained their freedom after ransomed was paid.

“Those who lost their lives in the hands of these criminals, we prayed for Allah’s forgiveness and may Allah reward them with comfortable home of aljannah.

“Finally, while commending efforts of our security volunteers and security forces stationed in our area, we are calling on all citizens and residents of Birnin-Gwari Local area to be extra vigilant and expose those hilarious informants that connived with kidnappers in our respective communities” the statement said.

Nagwari also condemned in totality what he described as “the Kangaroo peace accord” with armed bandits championed by the Birnin-Gwari local government administration, saying “enough is enough”.

Sources close to the three brothers who were abducted when bandits invaded their home, said they were released on December 21, 2019, following the payment of N12 million ransom.

Spokesman of the Kaduna State police command, Mr. Yakubu Sabo could not be reached for reaction as his mobile phone was switched off.