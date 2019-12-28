Iyare, Igbanadolor Win Ighodaro @50 Birthday Golf Tournament

General Oscar Iyare (rtd) and Ehis Igbinadolor have emerged winners at the Dr. Emmanuel Ighodaro@ 50 Birthday Golf Tournament concluded on Sunday in Benin City, Edo State capital.

The birthday tournament was organised by friends of Dr. Ighodaro and the management of BCGS in honour of Dr. Ighodaro.

Iyare, handicap 13 against all odds commandeer the men’s category with an unbelievable net score of 65 at the expense of Ralph Irorere with 70 net score while Sam Awiaka beat Ehiorobor on count back to settle for third place, having both played 71 net respectively.

In the same vein, Igbinadolor, (hcp.18) played her game to the fullest with a net score of 70 to win the ladies category ahead of ex-lady captain, Princess Nkeiruka Awiaka (hcp.20), who played 76 net just as Suwadetu Mahmud (hcp.19) placed third with 77 net.

Encomiums were showered on the celebrant for his exemplary quality and role in ensuring the game of golf hosted by the club is well organised a hitch free competition.

In his speech, Dr. Ighodaro appreciated all those who had come to honour him at the tournament, adding that he felt elated with the turnout despite being held in Sunday when they could have been at home relaxing with their families.

In the other categories, Tony Aghedo played 68 net, thus beat Basil Idahosa, 75 net and Chief Makole Azugbene, 77 net to second and third place respectively to win the veteran men event. Dr. John Ogbeide won the super veteran men cadre with a net a score of 75, beating Solomon Asemota (SAN), 78 net.

Omosefe Osaghae was not left out of the victory party as she won the veteran ladies with 79 net. Also, Sala Oise emerged victorious in guests’ ladies event with 79 net, while U. Nkwor won the guests men category with 70 net.

Osaze Iyare won both best gross and longest drive hole 11 men award, as Valentine Manteau won the ladies longest drive. Justice Phil Obanor and Dr. Charles Ajayi went home with the nearest the pin hole 12 trophy.

The highlight of the tournament was the presentation of trophies, and various prizes to those who distinguished themselves, while the entertainment of guests and participants lasted till late at night.