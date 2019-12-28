Echostone Partners Lagos to Address Housing Deficit

Echostone Nigeria Limited has partnered with Lagos State to address three million housing deficit in the state.

Both parties have disclosed plans to deliver first Joint Venture (JV) housing scheme under the present government in Lagos State.

The collaboration between Lagos State and Echostone is expected to provide at least 100,000 homes within four years,starting with three Local Government Areas,LGAs, in the state.

According to Lagos State Commissioner for Housing, Moruf Akinderu Fatai,the first three LGAs to benefit from the arrangement include: Idale in Badagry; Ayobo in Alimosho LGA and Imota in Ikorodu LGA.

The arrangement has so far saw the completion of 252 units of two-bedroom flats in Idale Badagry LGA by Echostone.

Speaking further on the development, Fatai expressed satisfaction on the choice of Echostone as well as the outcome of the project to fulfill expectations.

He said,” “This is a cheaper way of building houses and what we can only do is to encourage them to do more.It is something that we are very proud to be associated with and we are also happy that this is the first Joint Venture (JV) that this administration will be delivered. Moving forward, we can only continue to do more, we cannot stop at this stage”.

Also, speaking during the inspection exercise, Special Adviser to Lagos State Governor on Tourism, Art and Culture, Bonu Solomon Saanu, boasted about the innovation that went into the project.

“If you look at the level of technology used in building the structures, there is no single block.

This is a new method that is being put in place in terms of housing. We are highly impressed, this development is very nice.”

Director of EchoStone Nigeria, Mr Sammy Adigun, also reiterated firm’s commitment to meeting housing needs of Lagosians without compromising quality.