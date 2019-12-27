Glo Harps on Women Empowerment at WIMBIZ Conference

Digital Transformation Leader, Globacom has said that women empowerment remains a major requirement for total development of the family unit.

The company stated this on Thursday in a statement to coincide with the opening of this year’s edition of the annual conference of the Women in Management, Business and Public Service (WIMBIZ) held at the Eko Hotel and Suites, Victoria Island, Lagos.

Globacom, a major sponsor of the conference, was represented at the women conference by a team of five senior female professionals drawn from various departments of the company.

The company reiterated that women empowerment would lift the family unit out of subsistence level of living and make women big players in the economy.

According to Globacom, “when you empower a woman, you improve the overall wellbeing of the family unit, as a woman plays a pivotal role in the stability of a home.”

The company expressed its delight at being the major sponsor of WIMBIZ 2019 with the theme ‘Shaping the Future: Strategising to Win’, saying that it was convinced the platform would offer Nigerian women the conducive environment to brainstorm on strategies needed to unleash the latent ability in them to make something great of their future.

In her welcome address at the opening ceremony of the conference, the Chairperson, WIMBIZ Executive Council, Olubunmi Aboderin-Talabi, said WIMBIZ is a non-profit organisation formed to be a platform for professional women in careers or running their own businesses.

She expressed confidence that the conference would not only give participants the inspiration they needed to gather their strength and forge ahead, but also the requisite techniques.

The conference opening session was chaired by former Federal Court Chief Judge (2001 to 2008), Justice Rose Ukeje and was graced by women from all walks of life, including the Founder and CEO of Africa Leadership Group, Mr. Fred Swaniker. Also in attendance were captains of industry, chairmen, CEOs and top directors of blue chip companies, entrepreneurs and different categories of professionals.