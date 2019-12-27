Edo civil servants upbeat as govt rolls out Health Insurance Scheme Jan 1

Civil servants in Edo State, resident in urban, suburbs and rural communities have expressed excitement in anticipation of the roll out of the state’s health insurance scheme scheduled for January 1, 2020.

The Edo State Health Insurance Scheme, pioneered by the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is targeted at attaining Universal Health Coverage (UHC) under the Edo Healthcare Improvement Programme (Edo-HIP), a holistic framework to overhaul and improve healthcare services in public health institutions, as well as guarantee access to affordable and quality healthcare services across the state.

A cross section of civil servants who spoke to journalists commended Governor Obaseki for the initiative, noting that it would not only improve their health status, but general wellbeing of the ordinary Edo people.

Mr. Edison Edosa said, “I am very happy our governor is really concerned about welfare of the people. His achievements in various sectors, including education, agriculture and health are laudable. Apart from his administration’s focus in revamping all medical facilities in the state, he has specifically created this scheme that ensures quality and affordable healthcare for everyone. I can’t wait for this programme to commence so that my family members can freely go for proper medical treatment knowing that we will be able to afford the bill.”

He added, “I have registered all my family members for the scheme because it is a project we expected years ago from past governments but they failed to execute. We are proud of Godwin Obaseki.

Mrs. Asemota Osarugue noted that the health insurance scheme will ensure that the state government meets the health needs of residents in the state.

She urged other residents in the state to register and enrol in anticipation of the programme so they can benefit from the government’s move to make access to quality healthcare seamless.

Already, 5000 persons have enrolled in the scheme and would enjoy a bouquet of benefits, funded from the Basic Primary Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF), and Edo State Equity Fund and Contribution.

Some of the benefits under the scheme include antenatal care, ultrasound in pregnancy, induction of labour, management of eclampsia, immunization, family planning, malaria treatment in adults, chronic disease screening, treatment of severe acute malnutrition and management of maternal sepsis.

Others are Child OPD for children under 5 years, management of new born sepsis, referred child treatment to secondary health facility, emergency stabilization, emergency ground transportation, normal delivery and postnatal care, caesarean section in secondary health care facility and referred antenatal care to secondary health facility.

The services will be accessed in 20 pilot Primary Health Care centres across the 18 Local Government Areas of the state.

The centres are Sasaro (Akoko Edo), Ugbekpe-Ekperi (Etsako Central), Okugbe Okpella (Etsako East), Jattu-Uzaire (Etsako West), Iyakhara-Warrake (Owan East), Sobe (Owan West), Ugbegun (Esan Central), Ewoyi (Esan North East), Orhodua (Esan South East), and Ukpenu (Esan West).

Other health centres include Eguare (Igueben), Uwelu (Egor), Ologbo (Ikpoba-Okha), Evbuodia (Oredo), Ugo (Orhionmwon), Oduna (Ovia North East), Ovbiogie (Ovia North East), Ofunmwengbe (Ovia South West), Ugoneki (Uhunmwonde) and Igieduma (Uhunmwonde).