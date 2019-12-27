DottsMediaHouse Marks Five Years of Excellent Service

Mary Nnah

Nigeria’s leading digital agency, DottsMediaHouse recently marked five years of excellent service in the media space. The Creative Agency Led by Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr is known for delivering impactful digital campaigns across Nigeria and Africa at Large with several awards over the last 5 years.

Launched in 2014, DottsMediaHouse has experienced obvious growth over the last couple of years with an aim to continuously deliver results-driven digital solutions to global brands across the African continent.

The organisation prides itself with the best practices in the creative sector, with unique work culture, outstanding service delivery.

The outfit works with some of the biggest brands in Africa such as: INTEL, PEPSI, HP, NETHERLANDS EMBASSY, DANO, LIPTON ICE TEA, RED, H2OH, POPCENTRAL, 9MOBILE etc

Reacting to the anniversary celebration, Founder/CEO, Tiwalola Olanubi Jnr stated that: “We are grateful to all our staff, clients, partners, vendors and friends for helping us build a solid working brand in the last five years, the significant growth over the years gladdens my heart.

“I am even more excited about our plan for the next five years of the business; looking forward to lead my team in expanding clientele, growing functional products and creating more profitable partnerships”, he noted further.

Dotts parades a group of competent, experienced and smart talents with relevant knowledge of the creative industry who help different brands deliver effective projects across various sectors. The team at DottsMediaHouse is one of the biggest assets that the company possess.

In her fifth year, DottsMediaHouse pioneered the first-ever influencer marketing report in Nigeria which has since been a reference material to brand managers, advertisers and social media enthusiasts. The research has put the Nigerian social media landscape in the global map with the core objective to express the state of this form of marketing in Nigeria. The inaugural edition of the report which was launched at the Social Media Week 2019, in Lagos, received accolades from local and international audience and has since then set the trends in how digital/influencer marketing is perceived.