AIB to Release Accident Report

The Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has said it will release 10 final reports in the next 90 days. The reports would include some current accidents and others that have been pending since 2008. AIB also disclosed that it has attained up to 85 per cent

implementation of safety recommendations issued to airlines and other agencies.

This was disclosed by the AIB Commissioner, Akin Olateru, who revealed that some of the final reports have been on the shelf since inception. According to him, recommendations from the investigation reports would enhance industry safety.

“In the next 90 days we will be releasing final reports of accidents in the last 12 years. We have the vice president’s helicopter crash, Kabo, Chanchangi and some others. We have a 737-200 in 2008. We have concluded investigation on the accidents. Some of these reports have gone to stakeholders for the 60-day review while others will be going for the stakeholders’ review,” Olateru said.

On implementation of safety recommendations, Olateru said the AIB has achieved 85 per cent implementation with the cooperation of both the Nigeria Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA) and airlines.

According to the Commissioner, with NCAA’s support and airlines’ compliance, the recommendations that have been implemented are over 85 per cent.

“Airlines are wise because they know the effect of non-compliance of these safety recommendations. It’s a win-win situation for everyone and the industry at large will benefit.

“If you issue a safety recommendation and it is not implemented then the recommendation has not served its purpose. In truth, if recommendations are not implemented airlines suffer, the public suffers but it helps the win-win situation and ensure there is confidence to fly,” Olateru said.