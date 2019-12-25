Minimum Wage: Gombe Constitutes Negotiation Committee

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya, has approved the constitution of a 15- man committee to negotiate the N30,000 minimum wage and the consequential adjustments.

The committee is headed by the State Deputy Governor, Dr. Manassah Daniel Jatau, as its chairman.

A memo issued yesterday by the State’s Head of Civil Service, Bappayo Yahaya and made available to THISDAY by the Senior Special Assistant (Media and Publicity) to the State Governor, Ismaila Uba Misilli, stated that the committee is mandated to look into the possibility of the implementation of the new N30,000 minimum wage as it affects the core civil servants and others in the state.

The committee would also determine the consequential adjustments for core civil servants on grade level 07 to17 and others.

Members of the committee, according to the memo, include Commissioner, Ministry for Local Governments and Chieftaincy Affairs, Ibrahim Dasuki Jalo; Commissioner, Ministry of Finance , Mohammed Gambo Magaji; Special Adviser, Budget, Planning and Development Partners Coordination, Dr. Ishiaku Mohammed; Director General, Bureau of Public Service Reform Yusuf, Daudu Kaltungo and Permanent Secretary/Solicitor General, Ministry of Justice, Zainab Abdulkadir Rasheed.

Others are: State Auditor General, Muhammad Buba G; Auditor General for Local Government, Aliyu Mahdi Mele; Permanent Secretary, Establishment and Service Matters Department Mohammed, Seyoji Jibril and Permanent Secretary/Accountant General, Umar Babagoro Bello.

Other members of the committee are Permanent Secretary, Local Government Service Commission, Mohammed Manu Malala; Joint Public Service Negotiation Council (JNC); Representative of Federal Ministry of Labour And Productivity; Director, Hospital Services, Dr. James Madi while Special Adviser, Legal Matters, Caleb Ubale, will serve as committee’s secretary.