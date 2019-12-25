Boxing Day: Obaseki urges love, unity among Nigerians

The Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, has urged Nigerians to show love and lend a supporting hand to one another to deepen unity in the country.

The governor made the call on Boxing Day, which is celebrated on December 26, every year.

He said, “On behalf of the Edo State Government, I send my heartfelt greetings and best wishes to everyone as we celebrate Boxing Day.”

Obaseki urged Nigerians to reflect on the import of sharing and extending a hand of love and support to neighbours and acquittances during the celebration.

He added, “Boxing Day is a good opportunity to exchange gifts with loved ones, as well as those in need; those living in orphanages, in prisons, hospitals, and in the Internally Displaced Persons’ camps in the state.”

He prayed, “that the celebration will continue to foster love and unity among us all regardless of our cultural differences, creed, faith or social class.”

“Celebrations like this reminds us that through sharing gifts, we can successful build common wealth for the benefit of everyone. May the spirit of the celebration remain with us even after the season,” he added.