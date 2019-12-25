Ashaka Cement Donates 100-seater JAMB Centre to Gombe

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Ashaka Cement Limited, a subsidiary of Lafarge Africa Plc has constructed, equipped and donated a 100-seater JAMB Centre at State Polytechnic, Bajoga to Gombe State Government as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) to host communities.

Some projects embarked upon by the cement giant as CSR from January to December 2019 and donated to host communities include Bulturi electrification project; construction and furnishing of block of two classrooms at Gube and Jalingo Villages; construction and equipping of Cottage Hospital, Maiganga, among other projects that have direct impact on the surrounding communities.

Speaking at the formal hand over of the project to the state government during the 2019 Lafarge Africa Ashakacem host communities held at Bajoga, headquarters of Funakaye Local Government Area, the Chief Executive Officer of Lafarge Africa Plc, Michel Puchercos reiterated the commitment of the organisation to support the development of its host communities in line with its sustainability ambitions of climate and energy, circular economy, environment and community.

He stated that the JAMB centre underscored the company’s commitment to promoting quality education system in the state.

Puchercos, who was represented by the Managing Director, Ashaka Cement Limited, Alhaji Ibrahim Aminu, pointed out that the essence of corporate social investment initiatives was to positively impact host communities and promote the general welfare of the respective members.

“As an organisation, we recognise our host communities as progressive partners, while ensuring that we continually leave positive footprints that make positive impact.

This celebration is part of efforts to strengthen the relationship between Lafarge Africa Plc, its host communities and the Gombe State Government, under whose support we continue to enjoy the peaceful environment that aids our business operations,” he stated.

While commending the communities for supporting the company’s goals and sustaining peaceful coexistence and progress, Puchercos particularly thanked the state government and traditional rulers “for the unwavering support and exemplary leadership they have continued to display.”

In his remarks, the state Governor, Alhaji Inuwa Yahya commended the company for promoting community development.

Yahya, who was represented by the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, Hon. Sadiq Kurba, described the projects as essential life support for the people, promising that his administration will continue to provide the enabling environment towards the promotion and development of socio- economic and investment activities across the state.

Responding on behalf of the benefitting communities, the Emir of Funakaye, Alhaji Abubakar Muhammad Kwairanga expressed delight about the CSR projects and called on the company to consider the indigenes of the area in its employment exercise, urging the people to always embrace dialogue as the means of resolving crisis.

Among the dignitaries at the occasion was the Speaker, Yobe State House of Assembly, Hon. Ahmed Lawan Mirwa, who was on a solidarity visit to the state.