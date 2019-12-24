House Minority Leader Urges Nigerians to Eschew Divisive Tendencies

By Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The Minority Leader of the House of Representatives, Hon. Ndudi Elumelu, has urged Nigerians to use the occasion of Christmas to rekindle their love and also eschew all divisive tendencies.

Elumelu, in his Christmas message, also admonished Nigerians to use the yuletide season to forgive one another and rededicate themselves to acts that bring peace, unite and bind us together as a nation.

He noted that Christmas underlines the infinite love and generosity of the Almighty God, which he demonstrated in the gift of his precious son, Jesus Christ, as a sacrifice to bring salvation to humanity.

He equally assured Nigerians of the commitment of the Minority Caucus of House of Representatives in protecting their interest at all times.

Elumelu said: “Indeed, our unity and advancement as a nation are strengthened when we appreciate God’s love, forgiveness and kindness, which he demonstrated to us through the birth of Jesus Christ into the world.

“In descending from his heavenly glory to this earthly realm, Christ demonstrated humility, love and selflessness. Christmas offers us a strong message to imbibe these virtues in our individual and collective endeavours.”

Elumelu also urged Nigerians to share with one another and reach out to those who are hurting so that the joy of the season is spread across board.

The minority leader also urged those behind the mindless violence, killings and kidnapping in the land to have a rethink, as their actions cannot be justified under any guise.