FUOYE Killings: NANS Lifts ‘Persona Non-Grata’ Order Placed on Fayemi, Wife

Victor Ogunje in Ado-Ekiti

National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has exonerated the Wife of Ekiti State Governor, Erelu Bisi Fayemi, of complicity in the recent killings of two students of Federal University, Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE).

The students’ body also lifted the persona non-grata order placed on Governor Kayode Fayemi and his wife across all the tertiary institutions in the country, describing the role the duo played in ensuring proper burial for the departed students as outstanding.

Two FUOYE students, Joseph Okonofua and Kehinde Dada, were shot dead on September 10, 2019 during a protest that coincided with the visit of Mrs. Fayemi to Oye-Ekiti, which led to confrontation between the first lady’s security details and students due to unruly and violent nature of the latter.

The killings had forced the NANS to make a public statement directing students to henceforth treat Fayemi and his wife as persona non-grata in all Nigerian tertiary institutions.

In a communiqué by NANS Senate President, Gambo Abubakar Mohammed, and Clerk, Kabiru Mohammed, after its Senate meeting in Ado-Ekiti yesterday, said neither the governor nor the wife knew anything about the death of the students.

The SUG President, Federal University, Lokoja in Kogi State moved a motion for the lifting of the order and it was seconded by SUG President of Niger State College of Education, Zakari Mohammed, and was affirmed by other Senators at the plenary.

Exonerating Fayemi and wife, NANS said: “Ekiti State Government has taken the responsibilities of paying for hospital bills of all injured students and for the burial arrangement of the deceased.

“The government also visited the deceased families and compensated them while processing the employment opportunity for two members of the bereaved families.

“We realised that it is time to move on and allow the sleeping dog lies in the interest of peace and love among all those that were involved.”

The students appealed to Fayemi to fulfill his promises to those who suffered any form of calamity during the incident.

The Senators also lamented the death of a students’ leader, Comrade Yemi Adeniran, who died in a ghastly motor accident, saying the deceased did well as a member of the SUG during his lifetime