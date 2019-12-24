FRIN Dominates RIGAN Games

Forestry Research Institute of Nigeria Ibadan, FRIN made a dominant sweep of medals haul as the 16th edition of the RIGAN Games came to a fitting climax at the weekend.

The Jericho – Ibadan based Institute carted home a total of 63 medals, comprising of 20 gold 21 silver and 22 bronze to emerge overall winners at the 10 Day fiesta.

Other winners are National Veterinary Research Institute, Vom Jos (NVRI) who came second with a total of 59 medals comprising 18 Gold, 16 Silver, 25 Bronze and third position was claimed by Institute for Agricultural Research & TrainingMoor Plantation Ibadan (IAR &T) with a total medal of 49 comprising of 14 gold, 22 silver 13 bronze.

The host Nigerian Building and Road Research Institute (NBRRI) came 6th with 13 medals comprising 5 gold 1 silver and 6 bronze altogether.

Zaria is penciled down as the possible host city for the 17th edition of the Rigan Games whose key objective is to bring together the various Research and Development Institute through sporting activities and also to expose the hidden talents for possible national assignments in the field of Sports.