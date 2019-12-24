FCT Minister Felicitates with Residents at Christmas, Calls for Peaceful Co-existence

Olawale Ajimotokan in Abuja

The Minister, Federal Capital Territory, Malam Muhammad Musa Bello has sent warm felicitations to Christian faithful in the FCT on the celebration of Christmas.

In a statement by the FCTA Chief Press Secretary, Anthony Ogunleye, the minister urged the residents to imbibe the virtues of humility, courage, honesty and love for one another which Jesus Christ epitomizes.

While asking that supplications be made to the Almighty for the good health and wisdom of leaders at all levels of government, the Minister espoused residents of the FCT to use the joyous occasion to also pray for peace, security and economic prosperity across the Territory.

Bello called for peaceful co-existence and harmonious living amongst all those who have made the FCT their home. He reminded them that the FCT is the symbol of Nigeria’s unity and that all residents had a duty to reflect that symbol by eschewing all factors that tend to divide them and instead embrace those that unite.

The FCT Administration, Malam Bello said, always puts the wellbeing of all residents as the focus of its developmental agenda and solicited the cooperation and support of residents for the success of all government programmes.

He expressed the appreciation of the FCT Administration to residents for their understanding and cooperation as the government implements the Safe, Functional and Efficient Traffic Management policy in Abuja. Malam Bello reiterated that efforts were being made to reposition the public transportation system in the Territory to better serve residents as discussions were on going with private public transport operators to provide affordable and efficient transportation services.

The FCT Minister also assured residents that arrangements have been made by the relevant agencies for the provision of adequate security during the Christmas holidays and urged residents to obey all extant rules, especially traffic regulations, as well as observing the ban on the use of fireworks.

