EKEDC CEO Now NIMECH Fellow

The Managing Director of the Eko Electricity Distribution, Engr. Adeoye Fadeyibi, has been conferred with a fellowship award by the Nigerian Institution of Mechanical Engineer (NIMECH).

He was conferred with the award during the inauguration of, “Forging Africa’s Future Mechanical Engineers (FAFME).” The fellowship was conferred to Fadeyibi and others for their contributions to the growth and development of the profession in the country along with their support for the institution.

General Manager, Corporate Communications, Eko Electricity Distribution Company Mr. Godwin Idemudia in a statement said: “This is an added feather to his impressive array of membership in distinguished institutions which include – Fellow Institute of Credit Administrators (FICA), Member, Institute of Directors (IoD), Member, Council for Regulations of Engineers (COREN) and Member, American Society of Mechanical Engineers.”

EKEDC is one of the leading electricity distribution companies in Nigeria.

The statement added: “Under Fadeyibi, customers come first and there’s been a marked improvement in our response time to faults, reductions in energy theft, the overall supply has improved.”

“We have also embarked on serious investment in technology to improve our services to our customers which saw us procuring an underground fault locator and some mobile transformers all geared towards better service delivery to our customers”.