Aimart International Unveils new Brand Identity, Reward Customers

Fadekemi Ajakaiye

Aimart International consolidated and unveiled her new brand identity themed the Enclav which represents the coming together of its various subsidiaries – Aimart Realtors, Logistics and Foundation. The company also rewarded customers with a Toyota Camry car and other household items after the draws for the special season’s promotion organised by its real estate arm.

The company, which has promised to refresh its business operations across the value chain and focus on adding real time value to the customers, also hinted that lots of new ideas and directions will be revealed in the first quarter of the New Year.

Speaking at the event, Managing Director, Mrs. Bukola Iluyomade, revealed that the new brand identity connote freshness of ideas and explains the authencity and increased sharpness of the company’s focus to offer and promote a business that is not just for profit making, but supports general growth and development in Nigeria.

Iluyomade, while explaining the new logo, said that the enclave image represent, simplicity, transparency, stability, trustworthiness, reliability and shows that there are other bags of ideas that will be added to the company’s operations across the group. He also assured teeming and potential customers that the company has not changed its commitment to total quality but is undergoing refinement to give added satisfaction to consumers .

It would be recalled that the real estate arm of the business started a special season’ promotion about two month ago with the aim of offering lands across her various estates at discounted prices as well as reward customers for patronage as they celebrate the Christmas and new year.

Customers that made initial deposit of N250,000, N150,000 and N50,000, respectively were drawn for brand new Toyota camry, deep freezer, generator and other items including bags of rice, cooking oil and live turkey.

In the draws, that had hundreds of customers, Mr. Taiwo Oyeniyi went home with the car, while Mr. Osawe Ojie grab the generator. Mrs. Oluwakemi Ojie emerged winner for the freezer.

An elated Taiwo, explained that he has bought land from the company, but decided to take part in the promotion. He noted that Aimart International is a trustworthy company that has always kept to their promises. He urged Nigerians to patronize the organisation.

Mr. Ojie in his own comments, commended Aimart for giving Nigerians the hope of owning a home without hitches and thanked the company for the special gift to celebrate the season.

Since its establishment, Aimart International’s Realtor business has successfully provided client oriented solutions and real estate portfolios that offer optimised shelters for both individuals and businesses across Nigeria.