19 Killed, Seven Injured in Katsina Auto Crash

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

No fewer than 19 people have been confirmed dead in a fatal motor accident on Mararaban-maska road in Funtua Local Government Area of Katsina State.

The accident was said to have occurred last Sunday at about 8:p.m when a 18-seater bus collided with a truck, leaving seven other passengers with varying degree of injuries.

THISDAY gathered that the bus driver had brake failure and rammed into the truck, killing 19 persons instantly, leaving seven others with injuries.

However, an eyewitness who pleaded anonymity told THISDAY yesterday that: “A tanker fell on a Sharon bus while two other vehicles which were following the tanker also collided it.

“19 people died instantly while many others who sustained injuries were taken to General Hospital in Funtua by men of the Nigeria Police Force and Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC).”

When contacted, the Katsina State Sector Commander of the FRSC, Ali Tanimu, said he was on his way to the scene of the incidence to ascertain the casualties.

“Yes, I am on my way to Funtua where the accident occurred to ascertain the number of casualties and see some of the victims in the hospital. As soon as the report of the accident is ready, it will be made available to the public,” he said.

THISDAY reported that accidents involving trailers and other commercial vehicles are becoming prevalent on Funtua-Zaria expressway, hence the need for relevant authorities to adopt proactive measures to end the menace.