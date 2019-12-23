Saka Not in a Rush to Decide His International Future

Arsenal’s Bukayo Saka, who is eligible to play for both Nigeria and England, says he is weighing up his international options but will not rush his decision.

“I am always thinking about it but I haven’t made a decision yet,” the 18-year-old told BBC Sport.

Saka, born to Nigerian parents, has so far represented England at youth leve.

The Arsenal youth academy graduate said neither England nor Nigeria had so far approached him about his senior international future.

“No-one has been in touch but when I make a decision you will find out,” said Saka.

The talented winger is having a breakthrough season with Arsenal.

He made his Premier League debut at the age of 17 – making history in the process when he became the first footballer born in 2001 to play in the Premier League.

The young Arsenal star paid tribute to former Gunners coach Unai Emery for giving him his chance.

“I have a lot of thanks to give him because he gave me so much confidence, he gave me my debut and he kept pushing me. I am grateful to him always.

“It’s just something I have always dreamed of, coming up from the academy to the first team.”

Now Saka says he is focused on the future with Arsenal’s newly appointed manager, Mikel Arteta.

“I have heard positive things about him and I am looking forward to working with him.”