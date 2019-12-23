Bandits Attack Niger Communities, Kill Eight

No fewer than eight villagers have been killed when bandits raided Kaure and Kwaki communities in the Shiroro Local Government of Niger State.

THISDAY gathered that the bandits carried out the massacre in the raid which took place Sunday morning.

The invaders were said to have shot sporadically into the air making several of the villagers to run for safety.

It was in the bid to get to safety that some of those killed were hit by stray bullets, while others lost their lives in point blank shots.

The bandits stormed the community on motorcycles with three persons on each of the bikes at about 7 am shooting sporadically into the air, an eyewitness said

A councillor in one of the wards, Jafaru Kwaki, told reporters on phone that: “I just received the sad development of an invasion again of a community in my area by armed men dressed in black.

“In their characteristics manner, they stormed the community on motorcycles shooting at any object.”