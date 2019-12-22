Registrar: 19, 273 Teachers Failed Qualification Exam

By Kemi Olaitan

The Registrar and Chief Executive of the Teachers Registration Council of Nigeria (TRCN), Prof. Segun Ajiboye, Sunday said 53,674 candidates passed the November diet of the Professional Qualification Examination (PQE) organised by the Council to certify teachers in the country.

The breakdown of the results signed by the Registrar and made available to THISDAY revealed that 72,947 sat for the examinations in various centres across the country out of which 19,273 failed.

Ajiboye, who addressed journalists in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, appreciated the commitment of Nigerian teachers to excellent delivery in spite of the challenges they face and the support given to TRCN to reposition the teaching profession in the country.

Lagos State topped the list of those who registered for the examination with 8,224, while 6,067 passed the examination.

This is followed by Oyo State with about 5,599 registered, while only 4,243 passed, followed by Kaduna where 3,769 passed out of 4,008 who registered for the examination.

Ajiboye said the professional qualification examination is a continuous exercise, urging unqualified teachers to register and write the next diet to escape the sanction which awaits uncertified ‘teachers’ in 2020.

According to him, “PQE is a continuous thing and the door is still open to those who have not registered to do so. And those who failed the examination still have opportunities of retaking the exam. The close of the deadline does not mean that PQE has stopped.

“Registration for the next diet of the examination has commenced in all TRCN offices nationwide. We appreciate the commitment of the Nigerian teachers to excellent delivery in spite of the challenges they face and the support given to TRCN in its efforts to reposition the teaching profession in the country.”