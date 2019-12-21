Queen Chanel Walks Out of Iwo Kingdom

Queen Chanel Chin, the showy Jamaican wife of the equally colorful Oluwo of Iwoland in Osun State, Oba Abdulrosheed Akanbi, who left Nigeria for Canada few weeks back will no longer return to the ancient town. Oba Akanbi confirmed the breakup in a press statement last Sunday, fueling speculations about the reason. No one expected such news, going by the show of affection from the Oluwo of Iwo to Chin, writes Ferdinand Ekechukwu

The paraphernalia of his stool is replete with flamboyancy. A major attraction that accentuated this was his open display of affection for his Jamaican wife. At social gatherings, the Oba and his “Oyinbo” wife were often the cynosure of all eyes. They both appeal with royal images, before now, of this seemingly perfect couple at high octane events, often taking the covers of celebrity magazines.

That is just an extent of how popular the personalities of the 14th Oluwo of Iwoland, Oba Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi Telu 1, and his wife of Jamaican descent, Chanel Chin were. But all that would be no more following recent development from the Oluwo palace as the Oluwo of Iwo kingdom last Sunday, declared the end of the marriage to his Jamaican queen. No one expected such news, going by the show of affection from the Oluwo of Iwo to Chin.

Earlier on September 4, Oba Akanbi took to social media to celebrate Chanel during her birthday. He wrote: “Happy birthday to you my quintessential Queen… words cannot describe how you have supported and helped me grow from strength to strength and glory to glory. You left all the comfort of Canada to be with me in a struggle and fight to make a better life for my people in service to a nation that I believe in so much even if it’s rough, tough and hard for them now… there is a big light at the end of the tunnel!! Thank you and may you reap and eat from the sweet fruits of your labour which will definitely be joyful and will bring a lasting happiness. Thank you very much my love.”

He also expressed how much she meant to him saying, “Queen Chanel left all the luxuries in Canada and relocated with me to Iwo in Nigeria, not every woman can do that. Queen Channel is indeed a blessing to me”.

Sadly, just months after her birthday celebration, which saw the Oluwo of Iwo shower praises on her, the public got a rude shock as contained in a statement issued by the monarch’s spokesperson. The confirmation that his marriage had crashed saddened hearts, especially their followers and subjects.

This is a monarch who, according to sources, would constantly remind you of his love for his queen and even gave her a crown like a king! There was a time he also labeled her as the most beautiful queen in the universe! And just within a twinkle of an eye, they are no more together. Divorced! What happened?! “It was gathered that the wife and the monarch have been finding it difficult to reconcile over some matrimonial issues.

“As a matter of fact, there was a royal brouhaha in 2018 when she moved out of the palace after discovering Kabiyesi was having an affair with another woman from Iwo! She could not cope with the idea of sharing her husband and the response of the monarch wasn’t encouraging either. So, Queen Chanel packed out of the palace in 2018, her husband got furious and he also deleted all her photos from his Instagram account.”

Well, things must have fallen apart again between the controversial king and his ‘Oyinbo’ queen, who could not share her man with other women. She is said to have packed out of the palace and the furious king who must have begged her as usual, took the bull by the horn and declared her an ex-queen. This time also, his separation from his ex-queen was made known first via his official Instagram handle.

In the statement, the traditional leader said Chanel Chin be addressed as ex-queen, saying they are now separated. The irredeemable split was borne out of “personal irreconcilable differences”. Consequently, he urged the public not to transact with Chanel Chin in her former capacity as a queen. Sad as it is, the monarch wished the former wife well in her future endeavour, and kept sealed lips on what must have transpired between him and the wife that resulted to the divorce.

The statement issued on his behalf by the Chief Press Secretary, Oluwo Palace, Alli Ibraheem, reads: “This is to inform the general public most especially friends and associates of the Oluwo of Iwoland, His Imperial Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Abdulrosheed Adewale Akanbi, Telu I, that Ms Chanel Chin is an ex-queen of his majesty. This information is necessary for the attention of the general public to avoid representation on proxy or accordance of respect attached to the sacred stool of Oluwo to her.

“For personal irreconcilable differences, Chanel Chin ceased to be his Majesty’s queen. We equally enjoin the public to disregard any business transaction or request with her using the office of his majesty. We wish her the best in her new journey.”

The marriage between the prominent Osun State monarch and the Jamaican had produced a son. Wouldn’t it be seen that this child becomes greater than his father as he wishes?

Once in a controversial statement, the Oluwo had declared in a post that he was greater than two revered Yoruba deities – Sango and Ogun – who are his ancestors. In the post, the monarch had said a child must be greater than his father and ancestors. “I’m a proud son of Sango; I’m a proud son of Ogun, but I must be greater than Sango and Ogun. Greatness should not stop during our forefathers. The person that is greater than Sango is here. I am not disrespecting our ancestors.”

The former Queen Chin is the daughter of Jamaican reggae star, Ludlow Chin also known as “Bobo Zaro” The duo met in Canada before the ascendancy of Oba Abdul Rasheed to the throne where he resides and later tied the knot after his ascension to the throne on November 10, 2015. The Canadian-born Chin, had in a 2017 interview expressed joy that she is supposedly the only wife of the king.

“I feel great. It is a dream-come true. We are happy and our family is complete. I am opening a new chapter of my life and I find it interesting. It is a new experience and I am learning every day, I learn new things about life and I am a mother. I learn new ways to be patient and to be kind. It is indeed a new chapter of my life and I am enjoying it.”

Born in Canada but raised by a British mum and a Canadian father, Ms Chanel Chin, it is believed must have married the Oluwo of Iwo due to her love for Africa and an urge to understand the culture. But she got it all wrong! African monarchs are not tied to one woman. They are polygamists and they love to have a harem of women. “That was the initial hiccups they had,” a palace source revealed exclusively.

“The Oluwo had a wife, Olori Jumoke Akanbi with children, before he met his Jamaican Queen. Maybe she forgot that she can’t have him all to herself. She was so possessive of the King that he abandoned his sons and Olori Jumoke.”

The ex-queen, who obviously didn’t want to embrace polygamy, had in the said interview in 2017 revealed that she would be sad at the idea of the king marrying another woman.

“How will you react if Kabiyesi marries another wife?” she was asked. Her response was, “Hummmm. It is the culture here and there is nothing I can do. Although I won’t be happy, I don’t think he wants to marry another wife. I will accept it because it is part of the culture here. Although it is part of the culture here but things are changing. Polygamy is giving way to monogamy in this modern time and I think it is a good one.”

If she was diplomatic enough to answer that question, she perhaps threw caution to the wind when asked if she was the first wife of the Oluwo of Iwo. Her response? “Yes. There is no other wife.” Palace sources said the queen must have been uncomfortable with the king’s other wife, Jumoke Akanbi and her children. But before the divorce, Olori Jumoke Akanbi, Oluwo of Iwo’s wife of 18 years was not officially recognised by palace officials.