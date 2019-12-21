New FIRS Boss Resumes, Meets Staff

The news Chairman of the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), Muhammad Nami, assumed office at the agency’s headquarters in Abuja on Thursday.

Nami met with the Management and Staff of the Service and assured them that he would work with them to justify President Muhammadu Buhari’s decision to appoint him.

“I am overwhelmed by the reception by all of you despite the short notice. I hope that you will continue to give me this support as we work together to build capacity and raise the revenue for the country.

I assure you that we will work together to achieve President Muhammadu Buhari’s aim of appointing me”, he said.

In a message to the staff, Nami said he owes his appointment to God and noted that he is aware of the scale of the responsibility ahead him.

“This task, as enormous as it is, requires masterstroke measures, resilience in policy implementation and foresight to evolve novel ideas. I shall spare no effort to summon the courage to actualise thistask. Most times, success is borne out of the will to endure hardship such as tax drive entails”, he said.

He told the staff that respite has come to them especially to those who are hardworking and professional in their work.

Abiodun Aina, who acted as the Executive Chairman until Nami was confirmed by Senate on Wednesday, thanked the staff for cooperating with him while he held forth. He also pledged his loyalty to Bami.

“ In the little time I held forth, I have seen that we have some little challenges with our mandate. This are the challenges that you have come provide solutions to. I pledge my loyalty and the loyalty of my colleagues and I believe that we are going to work together to achieve the mandate of the Service,” Aina said.

Nami noted that the country was currently facing economic challenges and asked the staff for support in surmounting such.

“At this point, I want to enlist the support and cooperation of all staff in the task of lifting the economy of this country out of its present position. I want to implore you all to give me your maximum cooperation, support and understanding by being committed and devoted to your duties so that together, we shall succeed. With the cooperation of all as well as the determination that I have, I am very positive that we shall surely succeed”, he said.