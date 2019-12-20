NPA Wins 2019 FEPSGA Games

The Nigerian Ports Authority contingents to the 38th edition of the Federation Of Public Service Games (FEPSGA) Lafia2019, has emerged the overall winner of the games, carting away the prestigious overall golden trophy with a total of 10 gold 11 silver and 8 bronze medals out of a total 110 Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDA’s) across the country.

The closing ceremony and medals presentation which took place yesterday at the LafiaTownship Stadium, Lafia, Nasarawastate saw only 47 MDA’s making the medals table.

In his congratulatory message to the team,the Chairman of Central NIPOSA, Yahaya Bukar, congratulated the entire members of the contingents assuring that their exceptional feat would be brought to the attention of the Managing Director and her management team, whom he assured will reward the team appropriately, concluding that the success at Lafia was an eloquent testimony to the dividends of the yearly NIPOSA games.

At the second position on the medal table was Federal Ministry Of Works and Housing with 9 gold 6 silver and 5 bronze medals while the third position was clinched by the Federal Ministry Of Industry, Trade and Investment with 5 gold 5 silver and 5 bronze medals.

Earlier at the opening ceremony, the Executive Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. AbdullahiSulehad expressed joy for the state clinching the hosting right of the 38 edition of the FEPSGA games, adding that the state is peaceful, sports loving and welcoming to visitors.

The governor added that the state will be happy to host an event of this magnitude in the nearest future assuring that the entire North Central States are sports friendly and ready at all times.

In his welcome address, the National President of FEPSGA,Comrade AlaokuAmeabithanked the governor for accepting to host the competition even at short notice.Adding that the success of the last edition at Lokoja,KogiState, made the organizers to come to Nasarawa.

All the athletes and the entire NPA family have been in celebratory mood ever since.