NBA honours Obaseki with merit award on human development

The Benin branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has honoured Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki, with a merit award on human capacity building and development.

While presenting the award to the governor at the 2019 Black and White NBA Dinner and Award Night in Benin City, Chairman, NBA, Benin branch, Prince Collins Ogiegbean, said the award was in recognition of the governor’s developmental strides in human capacity building.

In his remarks, Retired Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of the Nigerian Police Force (NPF), Parry Osayande, said the governor has done excellently well, noting, “We are impressed by your performance and unprecedented physical and human capital development in the state.

“I must say that this is the first governor that has brought a scientific approach to governance since the inception of the state.”

The governor, on his part, said the judiciary has continued to strengthen the rule of law, serving as the backbone of Nigeria’s democracy.

He added that his administration is working with the state Chief Judge to develop a strategic masterplan that will reposition Edo State as the judicial hub of the nation.

“We must realise our vision of making our state a judicial hub. We have the benefit of having the Court of Appeal; State High Court and Federal High Court as well as the Industrial Court. There is no reason we cannot make Edo a judicial hub in the South-South and South-East of Nigeria”, Obaseki added.

He stressed that his administration would deploy resources to grow a strong judicial system by having a culture of respect for the judiciary.

The governor, however, apologised on behalf of members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the disregard of court pronouncements and directives, noting, “Let me apologise on behalf of my party, the APC and some elements in the party who conduct themselves with so much impunity. That is not the culture of the APC. We are a party that believes in the rule of law.”

The governor also reiterated his administration’s commitment to digitalising the courts and strengthen the state magistracy.