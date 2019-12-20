Missing Child: Ondo Pastor Drags DSS to Court over Arrest

The Founder of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Ondo State, Alfa Babatunde, has sued the Department of State Services (DSS) at the Federal High Court sitting in Akure, Ondo State, over his arrest and detention.

Babatunde’s church was razed down by some angry youths on Wednesday.

This followed a widespread rumour that the remains of a one-year-old boy, Gold Kolawole, who was abducted during the church’s Sunday service in November, were found at the Church’s altar.

Three people, including a Police officer, were killed, while properties worth millions of naira belonging to the church were destroyed, during the mob action .

In a suit filed by his counsel, Mr. Yemi Omoware, the pastor, who was being detained by the DSS, sought the order of the court to release him from the custody of the security agency.

The applicant said his arrest and detention by the DSS was an abuse of the legal process and a violation of his fundamental right.

The respondents in the suit are: the Department of State Services, Director-General of the DSS, and Messrs Emmanuel Anaobi, Isaac Babalola and Remi Oluwalogbon.

In the suit, an order was being sought “directing/compelling the release of the applicant unconditionally from the custody of the respondents.”

The suit sought an order “enforcing the fundamental rights of the applicant to liberty and dignity of human person, which rights were violated by the respondents.”

The applicant also sought an order “restraining the respondents, their agents, servants, subordinates and or any person(s) taking instructions from them whatsoever/whosoever from engaging in any further acts of arrest, detention and violation” of his right to liberty and or dignity of human person.”

According to the suit, “A N100m as aggravated damages against the respondents jointly and severally for the violation of the fundamental rights of the applicant,” was soug