How Young Graduate Worked with Celebrities Through Social Media

By Vanessa Obioha

Social media means a lot of things to many people but for Akinwunmi Michael, it is the source of his living. The OAU graduate of Materials Engineering stated that social media has brought him close to relevant people in the society and he takes pride in the positive usage of it.

“I started my career in Dockthor Media, which is a self-owned business. And the effective usage of social media alongside my public relations prowess, have earned me the opportunity to work with some notable personalities in the society,” he said.

Michael who hails from Ekiti, added that since he debuted his career, he has so far worked closely with personalities like Chioma Okere, DJ Baddo, LAX, amongst others.

The 24-year-old, however, challenged other Nigerian youths to expose themselves to the opportunities social media present and the internet at large.

“It saddens me when my agemates tell me they don’t have jobs. We run a digital economy already that presents to you opportunities from almost every part of the world. How come you still say you don’t have a job as a graduate? People are always surprised when I tell them the many things I do. Aside from freelancing for notable platforms like Fiverr and Upwork, I also do product photography and photo editing. All you need to do is just to expose yourself into these opportunities and key into it,” hel added. Michael is also a public relations consultant.