GOtv Excites Viewers with Great Holiday Shows

By Mary Nnah

It’s the season to be jolly and GOtv is making the season extra special with a selection of exciting TV entertainment goodness for you and your family to enjoy.

On offer is a bumper package of the hottest and best local and international television content on its newly introduced packages, GOtv JOLLI and GOtv JINJA. GOtv viewers will get to enjoy the very best of family entertainment this season and beyond.

Subscribers on GOtv JOLLI will get to view unending drama in season one of Single Ladies, showing on Wednesdays on ROK 2 (channel 17) at 8:00pm and 10:15pm.

The show follows the story of five single young ladies as they navigate Nigeria in search of ‘Mr. Right’. Also airing on ROK 2 is The Heiress season one, which provides an interesting tale of power, riches and suspense as decides to speak for the Idara community after being wrongly accused. It airs on Mondays at 7pm.

War of the Worlds airs Wednesdays at 7:45pm on FOX (channel 19). It is definitive proof of intelligent extra-terrestrial life, when astronomers detect a transmission from another galaxy; the world’s population waits for further contact with bated breath. They do not have to wait long. Within days, mankind is all but wiped out; just pockets of humanity are left in an eerily deserted world.

Resolving contentious issues may sometimes result in litigation. However, court proceedings take a different dimension in the reality television show, Judge Judy, showing weekdays from 2:25pm on CBS Reality (channel 22). Entering its 14th season, this programme sees Judge Judy Sheindlin, a family court judge, resolve small claim and family cases.

Seat back, relax and enjoy your Saturday afternoon with The Wedding Ringer, which centers around a socially awkward groom who begins an unexpected ‘bromance’ with the guy he hired to pose as his best man at his upcoming wedding. This movie is showing on Saturday, 21st December at 12:21pm on TNT (channel 16).

Miss Milly Questions, which is broadcast every day at 5pm on Da Vinci (channel 66), will help expand children’s imagination and creativity. Milly, her friends and family, alongside Edwige Chirouter and Jean Charles Pettier (specialists in Philosophy for children), use creative ways to focus on themes not usually addressed on children’s TV.

And that’s not all! GOtv JINJA customers will also have entertainment options to choose from this festive season.

For adults with an inclination for documentaries, season two of Doctor Christian Will See You Now, premiering Thursday, 19th December on Real Time (channel 12), promises to provide thrills aplenty. Doctor Christian, a renowned medical doctor, embarks on a journey of treating patients with a wide range of conditions and investigates how such ailments have had a devastating effect on their relationships.

Viewers with a taste for hospital and medical-related shows should keep a date with Outpatients. This series follows Dr Cathy Davies, a medical doctor with a special interest in aesthetics, who runs a successful practice in Johannesburg and who transforms the lives of ordinary people and celebrities alike. It airs on Wednesdays at 6:55pm on FOX Life (channel 20).

An adventurous time awaits the kids on Daniel Tiger’s Neighbourhood daily at 7:30am on PBS Kids (channel 65). Each day, Daniel puts on his red sweater and ties his red shoes to go on an adventure of make-believe with his friends, O the Owl, Katerina Kitty cat, Prince Wednesday and Miss Elaina. The show helps pre-schoolers learn the practical skills needed for developing.

Quality African entertainment is not left out for viewers as the Ebele Okaro Movie festival, showcasing the very best of the Nollywood’s movies, airs all day long on Thursday, 26 December on Africa Magic Epic (channel 9).

With such a loaded programme schedule, there is no other place for Nigerians to remained tuned to and experience HAPPIER TIMES during the festive season than on GOtv JOLLI for N2,400 per month and GOtv JINJA for N1,600 monthly.