FG Declares Dec 25, 26, January 1, Public Holidays

Kuni Tyessi in Abuja

The federal government has declared December 25 and 26, 2019, as well as January 1, 2020, as public holidays to mark the Christmas, Boxing Day and New Year celebrations respectively.

The Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, who made the declaration on behalf of the federal government, felicitated with Christians and all Nigerians both at home and abroad on this year’s Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He enjoined all Christians to live within the virtues and teachings of Jesus Christ, which he said hinge on compassion, patience, peace, humility, righteousness and love for one another, adding that doing so would guarantee an atmosphere of peace and security in the country.

In a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Ms. Georgina Ehuriah, Aregbesola stated that the determination of the government towards ensuring an atmosphere of peace and security would engender Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), thereby revitalising the economy and improving employment opportunities for the teeming youths in the country.

The statement noted that “the minister expressed confidence that 2020 would be a breakthrough year for all Nigerians, and assured Nigerians that the gederal government under the visionary leadership of President Muhammadu Buhari would make life more meaningful for all Nigerians.

“The minister urged Christians to use this period to pray for Nigeria and admonished all citizens to remain focused and determined as well as to continue to persist in displaying love for one another. With patience and perseverance, the current security challenges will be overcome.

“With love for one another, hard work, selfless service, patience and patriotism Nigeria will sooner than later join the league of developed nations.”