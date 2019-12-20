Fayemi Restates Commitment to Workers’ Welfare

Ekiti State Governor, Dr. Kayode Fayemi has reiterated his commitment to the welfare of workers in the state, particularly, in offsetting arrears of salaries and wages as soon as there is the wherewithal to do so.

Speaking at an interactive session/dinner with labour leaders across board in the state, Fayemi expressed optimism that salaries arrears and other allowances, including the 2015-2017 promotion arrears will be cleared with time, noting that they were not bad debts.

The governor emphasised his commitment to regular payment of salaries in spite of the dwindling federal allocations as he assured that other incentives, including more conducive working environment will continue to form his priorities in line with his electoral promises.

Fayemi promised to look into the issues ranging from allowances for Technical College teachers, rendition of 10 per cent of the internally generated revenue (IGR) to the local governments, and gratuities.

He promised to always engage the labour leaders through constant dialogue to engender a robust government-labour relationship.

Speaking earlier, the Head of Service, Mr. Ayodeji Ajayi noted that the Fayemi-led administration believed in having a round table discuss with the labour with a view to tackling grey areas rather than creating room for protests and industrial actions that may serve as a clog in the wheel of progress of the state.

In his welcome address, the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Labour Matters, Chief Oluyemi Esan noted that the current administration is working round the clock to soothe the pains of workers, who had been demoralised by the past administration, insisting that labour leaders can now leverage on the enabling environment to clamour better packages for their members