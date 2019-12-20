Bello Sacks Cabinet

Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

The Kogi State Governor, Yahaya Bello, has dissolved his cabinet as part the program to wind up of his first term in office.

This was disclosed by Bello when he addressed a press briefing in the Government House, Lokoja on Wednesday night.

He explained that the dissolution takes immediate effect as he has directed his former cabinet members to handover to the most senior officers in their ministries.

The governor expressed his gratitude to them for serving in his cabinet.

However, the dissolution did not affect the Office the Secretary to the State Government, Dr. Folashade Ayoade Arike, who would be holding her position until the inauguration of new administration on January 27, 2020.

Meanwhile, the Director General of Media and Publicity to the Governor, Mr. Kingsly Fanwo, has been appointed the Special Adviser on Information and Communication while the former Commissioner for Finance, Aaiwaju Idris Ashiru, has been appointed as Special Adviser on Budget and Planning.

Bello also retained the State Accountant General, Momoh Jibril; the State Auditor General, Yakubu Okala and the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Muhammed Onogu.

It would be recalled that the governor had sacked all his special advisers, senior special assistants, special assistants and some board members in November shortly after winning his second term election.