BAFEST Returns With More Magic

By Vanessa Obioha

Last year, Access Bank introduced its unique lifestyle and entertainment experience to celebrate the African heritage called ‘Born in Africa Festival’. The festival was a potpourri of arts, films, fashion and music. That first edition was greatly lauded by many for the magic that Livespot 360 Creative Agency delivered at the one-day festival.

This year, the agency brought more magic and colour to Eko Atlantic, Lagos where the event held over the weekend, leaving attendees spellbound with the series of innovative and immersive African experiences dipped in the world of quality entertainment like never seen before.

Still retaining its unique elements, attendees had the opportunity to revel in the different experiences available that appealed to them most. For instance, movie lovers cozied up in a mini cinema where Accelerate TV, the media arm of the bank screened a variety of films. From long feature films to documentaries to short creative films that gave viewers stitches. For example, ‘Blast’, a short comic film about a customer care agent crushing on his colleague, written and directed by Tosin Ajiboye elicited cheers and laughter from the menagerie of movie buffs.

Fashion enthusiasts were not left out in the experience. Last year, attendees had the opportunity to feast their eyes on the creative pieces of David Tlale, Tiffany Amber, and Torlowei and basked in the bodily glory of international model Oluchi who was among the models that walked the runway.

For its second edition, fashion designers like Tokyo James, Weizdhurm Franklyn, Odio Mimon, Iconic Invanity pushed the envelope more with their unorthodox and innovation pieces, leaving attendees gawking at their ingenuity.

If the fashion designers left the attendees in awe, then they were more dazed by the works of art that adorned the walls of the art dome. They were colorful, provoking and more importantly, celebrated the African heritage.

Not a few art lovers had the privilege to have their portraits drawn by talented artists just like Tiger Beer did in the previous edition.

In its usual tradition, the festivities culminated in a concert that had Niniola, Flavour, Becca, Ice Prince, Joe Boy, Seyi Shay, Teni the Entertainer, Naira Marley, 9ice among others. Though each of the artistes brought their A-game to the stage, what however got members of the frenzied crowd mesmerised is the trapeze artists.

The trapeze artists have gradually become a signature of Livespot 360 events. The stunts they perform whether mid-air or on the stage always leave a lasting impression on the crowd. For this year, it returned with another impressive display of drummers suspended mid air by a crane in brightly lit boxes, playing an orchestral beat while a trapeze artist perform stunts.

The Group Head, Communications and External Affairs, Access Bank, Amaechi Okobi, revealed that BAFEST is one way the financial institution is recognising the abundant talents in the continent.

“It has become impossible to ignore the energy and talent coming out of Africa and this is giving rise to a greater awareness of a strong and proud African identity. These talents are challenging African stereotypes.

Taking charge of the African narrative is one of the core reasons for Access Bank’s Born in Africa Festival fusing all of Access Bank’s activities in music, art, film and fashion with an aim to draw the attention of the world to Africa’s true culture and lifestyle”.

Indeed, through this platform, the bank is demonstrating the impact the financial institutions can have on the economy if they empower the creative industry.