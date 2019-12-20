Apapa Gridlock: Freight Forwarders Want NPA Overhaul Call-up System

By Eromosele Abiodun

Freight forwarders operating in the Lagos ports have called on the Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) to re-arrange its call-up system, stressing that the current system has failed.

The NPA introduced the call-up system mid this year for the orderly movement of trucks in and out of the Lagos ports as part of the measures to tackle Apapa gridlock.

The freight forwarders observed that the collapse of the system introduced to sanitise and streamline truck access to the port, has thrown up huge operational challenges that are threatening to muzzle them out of business.

The Vice-President, Western Zone of the National Association of Government Approved Freight Forwarders(NAGAFF), Tanko Ibrahim in a statement said terminals operators, shipping companies and the presidential task team on Apapa traffic gridlock have all cashed in on the chaos that results from the failed call-up system to subject freight forwarders to unwarranted extortion and harassment.

Ibrahim disclosed that as a result of these challenges, the concerned freight forwarders have written to the NPA authority to convene a meeting of relevant stakeholders to address the problems.

“The NPA call-up system is not working due to the failure of the shipping companies to adhere to the NPA directive to have holding bays. Also, the terminal operators, especially the APMT which takes in the highest numbers of trucks, lack adequate cargo handling equipment which made trucks cleared to access the terminal get stranded at the gate, thereby causing long queues on the access roads” Ibrahim declared.

He said this development has now created traffic nightmare on the port access roads which has thrown up lots of challenges.

“As results of this, the Presidential task team has cashed in on the situation to subject truckers to mindless extortion. They now demand the sum of N200,000 per truck before they are given access into the port. They humiliate, molest and harass truck drivers in the course of perpetrating this illegality. Consequently, these truckers build in these unreceipted charges to the cost of evacuating our containers out of the ports. For instance, to transport a 40 ft container from Apapa to ASPANDA on Badagry road, they charge N700,000 instead of initial N50,000-N80,000 cost,”he said.

He further disclosed that as a result of the gridlock, the shipping companies slam on them huge and unwarranted demurrage charges, while their containers deposits are usually mutilated or returned.

In addition, the freight forwarders complained that their Terminal Delivery Order (TDO) issued by the shipping companies usually get expired as truck drivers are perpetually entangled in the traffic mayhem.

“But the shipping companies would insist on revalidation of the TDO at a cost. These operational challenges thrown up by the gridlock have placed additional financial burden on the freight forwarders and their principals due to no fault of theirs. So last week, the concerned freight forwarders convened a meeting where we invited all the relevant stakeholders including the NPA, Shippers’ Council, Shipping Companies, Terminal operators, NARTO, AMATO, Maritime Police and all the freight forwarding associations of ANLCA, AREFF, Council of Managing Directors and others.

“But to our greatest surprise and annoyance, while others stakeholders honoured the invitation, the shipping companies and terminal operators, who are the major culprits of these illegalities, stayed away.

“So we resolved to ask the NPA management to convene another meeting where all the stakeholders, including the recalcitrant shipping companies and terminal operators, would be compelled to attend.This is because the NPA, as the regulatory agency, will have enough clout to compel them to attend, “Ibrahim declared.

Ibrahim on behalf of concerned freight forwarders therefore begged the NPA to, as a matter of urgency, convene an urgent summit of all the stakeholders in the industry to address the identified operational challenges.

The group warned that the NPA should convene this meeting, “to forestall further restiveness before it snow balls into an unmanageable crisis.”

“We are therefore giving the NPA a 21-day ultimatum from the day they received the letter, to convene this crucial summit or be prepared to face massive strike action by the freight forwarders,”Ibrahim declared.