PwC Empowers Five NGOs

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Pricewaterhouse Cooper (PwC) as part of its corporate social responsibility, has donated N5 million to five non-profit, non-governmental organisation.

The donation has been ongoing since the last three years, according to the Country Senior Partner, PwC West Africa, Uyi Akpata.

Akpata, disclosed this at the PwC 5-for-5 Charity Walk which simultaneously took place in Lagos and for the first time in Abuja, recently.

The donation for the initiative was done by the PwC staff and alumni.

He said that the PwC Nigeria’s 5 For 5 Walk is a five kilometres walk to support 5 selected charities.

Akpata, told THISDAY, that, over the years, PwC in Nigeria and the rest of the network has always believed in giving back to society through its CSR programs.

“So three years ago, we decided that we were going to start an arrangement where the staff decide on charities we work with and also they personally contribute in terms of their time and resources.

“So, what happens is that the partners at the firm match what the staff contribute. I’m really excited that for the third year now, it just gets bigger and better.”

Speaking further, he said: “Let’s just recognise that we do a lot, particularly in terms of vocation, sports and other areas that relates to development. But this specific initiative is just one driven and controlled by the staff.

“They are really excited about it and we’ll continue to do it every year by God’s grace,” Akpata stated.

Similarly, PwC Partner, Tolulope Adeleke, stated that the walk is something they do annually but, for the very first time, “we are having it done both in Abuja and Lagos simultaneously.”

Speaking in similar vein, President and Founder, the Adekunle Charity Foundation, Mr. Femi Adekule, thanked PwC for the privilege extended to the foundation.