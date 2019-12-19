FRSC: Accidents Claimed 4,737 Lives in 10 Months

The Corps Marshal, Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Dr. Boboye Oyeyemi, yesterday disclosed that no fewer than 4,737 persons died while 30,744 others sustained varying degrees of injury in 9,698 road crashes in the country in the past 10 months.

Speaking in Abuja, Oyeyemi disclosed that a total of 604 trailers and 296 tankers were involved in the carnage which occurred between January and October 2019.

On the FRSC’s plans to ensure a crash-free Yuletide season, Oyeyemi stated that 10 FRSC personnel died out of the 77 officials that were knocked down while on duty by lawless drivers.

The Corps Marshal stated that 30 stolen vehicles were flagged through the National Vehicle Identification Scheme at the point of registration, adding that the police were notified and the vehicles impounded.

He said the corps had made tremendous progress in terms of crash reduction, noting, however, that the rates of death and injuries were unacceptable.

Oyeyemi said, “Available statistics revealed that between January and October 2019, a total of 9,698 road traffic crashes were recorded out of which 4,737 died; 30,744 sustained varying degrees of injury with 68,193 persons involved while 63,456 were rescued.”

“Consequently, the corps will be resolute in its commitment to changes that could stem the tide of crash fatality rate using the end of year special patrol operations as a launching point. The corps had earlier in the year set for itself 20 per cent reduction in the rate of crashes while 25 per cent was set for fatality rate.”

He explained that the agency had recorded many achievements in the year including securing Presidential assent to the six United Nations Conventions in Road Traffic Safety, making Nigeria one of the 10 countries in the world to have achieved the feat and the only one in Africa.

Oyeyemi added that the corps’ visibility was enhanced with the injection of additional 107 vehicles, establishment of additional 11 outposts, 12 unit commands and the inauguration of four permanent office complexes in state capitals.

“As part of concerted efforts towards ensuring free flow of traffic, eradication of road traffic crashes and creating a safer motoring environment, the corps has mobilised a total of 39,450 personnel including the special marshals to cover all the major highways and corridors in the country with particular attention to the black spots,” he added.