Ebonyi Assembly Orders Arrest of LG Chairman for Allegedly Assaulting Lawmaker

Benjamin Nworie in Abakaliki

Ebonyi State House of Assembly wednesday ordered the arrest and prosecution of the Chairman of Ohaukwu Local Government Area in the state, Clement Odah, for allegedly slapping the Assembly Committee Chairman on Information, Hon. Chinedu Onah.

Following a motion moved by the Assembly Leader, Victor Chukwu, the lawmakers unanimously adopted the resolution for the arrest of the council chairman.

Odah was accused of attacking the lawmaker as a result of an altercation that ensued between them over the non-screening of four nominees from the council area.

Deputy Chief Whip of the Assembly, Hon. Benjamin Ezekoma, said the council Chairman, Odah, a constituent of Onah, who represents Ohaukwu South constituency, was said to have arrived at the assembly complex, moved to the committee room of the Assembly and confronted the lawmaker. Ezekoma, who addressed journalists beside the chambers of the Assembly, explained that Odah’s action as a council boss is an assault on the legislature, not only to the Ebonyi State House of Assembly but across the world.

Ezekoma, who witnessed the incident, said they were in a committee meeting over budget defence by ministries and agencies when the council chairman stormed the complex of assembly.

Investigations at the assembly complex revealed that the fracas had connection with the list of management committee members for the council areas.

Odah was said to have suspected that Onah, who represents his constituency in the Assembly, dropped the name of one of his nominees, so questioned why a lawmaker he made could turn around against him.

Odah, in his reaction, said he was at the Assembly over four of their nominees for the management committee, saying: “I asked Onah that he has the responsibility of protecting interest of his people, I couldn’t have slapped him.”

Onah said he was embarrassed but had to remain a responsible legislator at least for the dignity of legislature.

He said he would be comfortable with whatever stand the House of Assembly takes.