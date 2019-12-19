Buhari Orders Reconstitution of NDDC Board

By Omololu Ogunmade in Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari Thursday in Abuja ordered the reconstitution of the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).

The president also ordered a forensic audit of the organisation and subsequent inauguration of the reconstituted board after the forensic examination.

A statement by the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, said the president also submitted that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC would continue to run the affairs of the organisation till the completion of the forensic examination.

It also said the president maintained that the supervision of the NDDC would remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.

The statement read: “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved that the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) be recomposed and inaugurated after the forensic audit of the organisation.

“The President has also directed that the Interim Management Team of the NDDC shall be in place till the forensic is completed, and that the supervision of the Commission shall remain under the Ministry of Niger Delta Affairs.”

The statement is, however, silent on the fate of the recently confirmed team appointed by Buhari to lead the commission.

There has been a fierce battle over the soul of the commission in recent times particularly over the choice of a former Deputy Governor of Edo State, Pius Odubu, as the head of the organisation.

The contest has stalled the swearing-in of Odubu and his team weeks after their confirmation by the Senate following their nomination by Buhari.

There has also been an agitation for independence of the commission from the control of the Ministry of Niger Delta, while the Minister of Niger Delta, Godswill Akpabio, has insisted on the supervision of NDDC by the ministry.