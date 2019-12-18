Stanbic Named Among Top 10 Brands

Stanbic IBTC Bank, a subsidiary of Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc has been named among the ‘Top 10 Brands Making a Difference in Nigeria.’

The first-ever Nigeria corporate social responsibility (CSR) and sustainability ranking 2019 recently released by TRUCSR revealed that Stanbic IBTC Bank emerged number 10 on the list of Top 50 Brands. The Top 50 list is made up of companies from diverse sectors such as banking, oil and gas, FMCG, telecomms, power, Pay TV, tech, non-governmental organisation and health, who are investing in highly impactful CSR and sustainability programmes.

The criteria used to adjudicate the ranking included participation and recognition in national and international awards and ratings as well as investment in CSR and Sustainability during the period under review. The ranking was based on the result of impact assessments of 910 organisations that have been operating in Nigeria for over 13 years. It also focused on the number of stakeholders impacted, replicability and sustainability quotient, which is essentially impact per naira.

“TRUCSR, for over a decade, has created platforms for intelligent access, awareness and documented actions which many have come to describe as the trailblazing spadework that has led to the rapid growth of what has now become a vibrant and viable corporate social responsibility and sustainability industry in Nigeria and Africa.

“Earlier in the year, TRUCSR announced its partnership with the international business magazine, Forbes and The Global 100, to release Nigeria’s first CSR and sustainability ranking before the end of the year. This partnership has since drawn global attention to companies that are passionate about impactful Corporate Social Responsibility and Sustainability in Nigeria,” a statement from the organisation explained.

Marriott to Open ‘W’ Hotel in Cairo

Marriott International has announced that it has entered into an agreement with Landmark Sabbour to bring the ‘W’ Brand’s bold design, signature Whatever/Whenever service and innovative programming to Cairo. This, it stated, underscored the growing demand for luxury in Egypt. It is expected to open in 2024.

To be located just 25 kilometres from Cairo International Airport, the new hotel would add its own vibrant W experience to the ultra-modern urban landscape of New Cairo. Known for seeking out new/next destinations in buzzworthy markets around the globe, W is poised to welcome guests and locals to the new-build locale as the city’s reputation for ground-breaking design grows as fast as its skyline.

“New Cairo is a burgeoning, dynamic lifestyle destination in Cairo, and we are excited to collaborate with Landmark Sabbour to redefine modern luxury in one of the most awe-inspiring travel destinations in the world,” President & Managing Director, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International, Alex Kyriakidis said.

“This signing not only illustrates our commitment to Egypt but also reinforces the increasing demand for the W Hotels brand in this region and around the globe.”

Also, Managing Director of Landmark Sabbour, , Eng. Amr Sultan, said: “We choose to work with those who share our development standards, innovative perception of luxury community building, and whose objectives align with our own.

“Our collaboration with Marriot International represents another milestone in our growth; it further demonstrates our commitment to collaborate with industry leaders and stands as a chance to integrate the unique customer-centric services of W Hotels into our line of upscale products in 1-Ninety.”