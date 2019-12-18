Police Intercept 4,000 Packs of Tramadol Drugs

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Police authorities said yesterday that it intercepted 4,000 packs of tramadol worth N54 million in Bauchi State.

It also paraded 71 crime suspects, nine AK 47 rifles and other assorted weapons.

The controlled pain killer drugs were being couried to Potiskum in Yobe State by suspects, who were arrested by operatives during mop-up operations.

Parading the suspects in Abuja, Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said the nationwide operation that led to the arrests of the suspects were aimed at ensuring a crime-free Christmas and New Year celebrations.

He said the drug was estimated at N54 million.

Operatives also arrested “one chance syndicate, two-man gang of burglars, as well as suspected automated teller machine (ATM) cards’ thieves, in Abuja, the Federal Capital Territory.

“In order to ensure that citizens are able to travel on highways freely, and to have a violence-free yuletide, our operatives have been working round the clock”.

He said Police nabbed 71 suspects, recovered nine Ak 47 rifles, three other assorted weapons, vehicles, over 18 handsets of assorted make, were recovered.

“Over four thousand packs of tramadol tablets and other incriminating items were also recovered during mop-up operations”, he said.

Mba said “a one-chance syndicate that specialises in attacking women is one of the syndicates taken out. Another gang that has been carrying out burglary activities in Abuja, especially Gwarimpa, has been taken out.

“Another two-man gang that specialises in troubling people at ATM points, is also among the criminals taken out. We believe with the clearance of these criminal gangs, Abuja residents will have a crime-free yuletide”.

The Force PRO said a total of 184 ATM cards of different banks bearing different names were recovered.

“We are also going after dealers on illicit drugs. This is based on our understanding of the nexus between violent crime and illicit drugs.

“Operatives also followed a lead and intercepted a gang supplying illicit drugs to both North-east and North-west,” he said.

Also paraded yesterday, was a suspect, who deploys anti-tracking equipment, to steal cars.

The police disclosed that the devices were procured from an online shop.

Meanwhile, a suspect, Johnson Alpha, has confessed to buying two stolen Toyota (Venza) cars at N800, 000 each.

He further confessed that he sold the cars at the rate of N2 million each.