NBC Trains 700 UI Students on Entrepreneurial, Networking Skills

In keeping with the company’s commitment to enriching communities by empowering youths, the Nigerian Bottling Company Limited (NBC) has taken the campus edition of its Youth Empowered initiative to the University of Ibadan.

The two-day workshop, which attracted 700 participants, exposed the students to entrepreneurship, life and networking skills to prepare them to start their own businesses or for meaningful employment.

Speaking during the workshop held at the Large Lecture Theatre (LLT) of the institution, the Deputy Vice- Chancellor, Research, Innovation and Strategic Partnerships, Professor Olanike Adeyemo commended the company for creating such a novel initiative to assist students in preparing for life outside the school environment, while also helping them harness their potential.

She urged participants to take advantage of the unique opportunity by applying themselves to further learning throughout the duration of the workshop.

“This is a big opportunity which you must take advantage of. It is an opportunity of a lifetime, which may be difficult to come by later in the future. You have to apply the principles learned to your life. I am confident that if you look back in five years’ time, you wI’ll appreciate the decision you have taken to be part of this programme considering the impact it would have had on your career or business.”

In her remarks, the Sustainability and Community Affairs Manager, NBC, Ifeoma Okoye described the initiative as one of the channels that the company employs to empower young Nigerians to succeed in life.

Okoye stated that the campus version of the initiative is tailored to help undergraduates achieve their career or lifelong ambitions by providing guidance, support and mentorship as they transit from school into meaningful employment or self-employment. The modules covered in the intensive two-day training range from project and time management to business planning, negotiation, financial literacy skills, communication and sales skills.

She stated that NBC decided to introduce the campus version of the Youth Empowered to bridge the gap some intending participants faced in accessing the three-day version of trainings which held in various states across the country.

“Now, we are bringing this programme to their doorsteps. We are optimistic that this would mark a life-changing experience for them given that it would enable them learn new things outside the schools’ curricula,” she said.

Also speaking, the Dean, Faculty of Arts, University of Ibadan, Professor Afis Oladosu thanked the company for choosing the institution for the workshop, describing the initiative as a commendable one as it has a great chance of helping the students to discover themselves and be creative in their approach to learning. He also urged the students to make good use of the opportunity, adding that he is convinced that it would have a huge impact in their lives.

The campus edition of the Youth Empowered initiative has so far been held in six tertiary institutions across the country.

To participate in the free online version of the programme, students are open to register on the Youth Empowered digital hub platform, www.youthempowered.ng.