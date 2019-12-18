House Summons ICPC Chairman over Allegation on Constituency Projects

Adedayo Akinwale ín Abuja

The House of Representatives has summoned the Chairman of the Independent Corrupt Practices and other related offences Commission (ICPC), Prof. Bolaji Owasanoye over the statement credited to him accusing the lawmakers of duplicating constituency projects using the “same description, narrative, amount, location and awarded by the same agency”.

The green chamber frowned at the report, stressing that it was a deliberate attempt to rubbish and ridicule the National Assembly and portray it as not having credible persons.

While moving the motion of urgent public importance at the plenary yesterday, Hon. John Dyegh, expressed concern over a front page story on a national newspaper (not THISDAY), where the lCPC chairman called Senators and House of Representatives members as stealing billions.

Dyegh alleged that the report was capable of pitting the National Assembly members against their constituents and portray us as thieves.

According to him, “properly informed this is a deliberate attempt to rubbish and ridicule this institution and portray it as not having credible persons.”

The lawmaker also noted that the report was capable of destroying the image of the Nigerian legislature before the international community and making them loose respect, which most of them earned even before coming to the National Assembly.

Dyegh said that no court in Nigeria has passed any judgment on the legislature or its members as thieves, adding that the ICPC chairman has no such right, saying “if you say someone stole, you are saying he/she is a thief.”

The House therefore resolved, “to invite the Chairman of ICPC to interact with the Committee on ICPC of the House for proper discussion.”

It also mandated the committees on Ethics and Privileges and Public Petition to investigate this matter and report back within four weeks.