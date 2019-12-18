Global Interns, Airtel Empower Youths for Workplace

Global Interns, a professional group committed to the personal development of young people, in partnership with Airtel Nigeria, has continued its ‘Career Connect’ series in Lagos with a special training on skills for employment.

Tagged ‘Training for Employability Skills’, the exercise was designed to provide graduates with the knowledge and soft skills to develop self and prepare for the workplace, especially as more employers continue to seek versatile skills from entry level employees.

During the two-day training, participants gained from the pool of certified and experienced trainers on topics like ‘Proficiency in Digital Skills’; ‘Learn Self-management Skills’; ‘Introduction to Analytical Skills’; Communication and Reasoning Skills’; and ‘Writing Resume’.

In her remarks, the Principal Adviser to Global Interns, Olufunmilayo Modupe said the organisation berthed in 2016 as a mediator agency connecting students to internship jobs and career development opportunities. This she said has broadened into offering training for soft skills with a goal of making youths versatile for today’s workplace while also increasing internship and job placements.

She commended Airtel Nigeria for supporting the training alongside other partners who were on ground to assess and engage the trainees.

She also highlighted how the organisation with its career connect series has continued to showcase and emphasise the multiple roles of professionals and organisations as the nurturer, mentors, and hirers of young people in their pursuit for career and entrepreneurial success.

Some high points of the training included four smart class anchored by seasoned professionals like Chinedu Duru, Managing Consultant at Hamilton Lloyd and Associates Elizabeth Ajala, Digital Skills Trainer and Consultant; Kayode Abass, Marketing Consultant and LinkedIn Strategist and Ebere Njoku, the founder, Wholesome Inspiration Network.

One of the facilitators, Duru, enjoined the youths to know themselves and become attractive to employers by imbibing self-management skills. He said since about 500,000 youths join the labour market every year, they need to be on top of their game to “stand out” in the global employment market.

He further counselled the youths to consciously boost their employability on the social media, while being mindful of posting irrelevancies since these posts can be checked by potential employers.

The trainees also broke out after class into mini-sessions with the experts for assessments and advice. Aramide Oni and Eton Angela, both students of the Bells University Ota, Ogun State, commended the organisers of the training for the invaluable knowledge they are taking away. Another student, McJustice Charles said the training has equipped him with the power of goal- setting.

Also in attendance were graduates from Pan Atlantic University, University of Lagos, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Babcock University, as well as some new entry employees.