Court Convicts Passenger for Smoking in Air Peace Flight

Chinedu Eze

A passenger who was caught smoking on board Air Peace flight P4 7558 from Sharjah (United Arab Emirates) to Lagos on December 11, 2019, has been found guilty by an Ogba Magistrate Court, which sentenced him to two weeks imprisonment with the option of paying N200,000 as a fine.

The passenger was seen smoking a cigarette before he was accosted by one of the airline’s flight attendants, Adewale Oyebade.

A statement released by the Corporate Communications Executive of Air Peace, Stanley Olisa, insisted that smoking contravened a long standing international aviation regulation of non-smoking in-flight.

Olisa stated that Oyebade should be commended for his safety consciousness, which made him to expose the passenger who was smoking inside the aircraft.

He added that the flight attendant noticed the passenger’s prohibited act while doing his routine safety checks.

“Let us use this opportunity to reiterate Air Peace’s commitment to global safety standards. We are fully committed to the safety of our passengers and will not compromise that stance for anything,” Olisa asserted.

He charged the flying public to make it an obligation to comply with all established flight safety standards that were meant for their well-being.

Olisa also commended the court for a speedy trial of the case and thanked the airline’s passengers for their continued patronage.