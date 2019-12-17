NDIC Wins Servicom Award

The Nigeria Deposit Insurance Corporation (NDIC) has emerged the best performing Ministerial Servicom Unit (MSU) in the team “C” category for Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) for the year 2019.

The corporation’s Nodal Officer, Mrs. Fidelia Ngozi Chiefe, also scooped two awards as the overall best performing Nodal Officer (Parastatals) as well as the Best Performing Nodal Officer (Team C) in recognition of her dedication and commitment to excellent service delivery in the Corporation.

The annual awards are conferred on deserving MDAs by the SERVICOM Office of the Presidency.

According to a statement that was signed by the Director, Communication & Public Affairs, NDIC, Sunday Oluyemi, the NDIC received the awards recently, at an elaborate ceremony in the office of the Secretary to the Government of the Federation.

It also stated that corporation also won the same award in 2017.

The Director, Staff Welfare, NDIC, Mr. Yakubu Habu, who handed out the awards on behalf of the Permanent Secretary, Barr. Segun Adekunle in the Presidency, commended the NDIC for its unflinching compliance with the SERVICOM index in all its operations and commitment to the provision of excellent service delivery to its numerous stakeholders.