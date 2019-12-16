Wema Bank Promotes Saving Culture among Young

ALAT By Wema Bank is promoting a savings culture among Nigerian youths by offering exciting deals and discounts ahead of Christmas festivities.

The digital banking platform, created by Wema Bank, has been helping young Nigerians save since its unveiling in 2017.

Ahead of the yuletide, the digital bank launched a ‘Save With Teni’ which was designed to help young people save towards the festive season. “Young Nigerians were encouraged to save through its interesting app features such as Group Savings, Stash, Flexi savings, Rotating Savings and many more.

“Through ‘Save with Teni’ campaign, the bank further offered a chance to its customers to win tickets to Teni’s Billionaire Experience Concert which holds on Monday 16, December 2019 at Eko Hotel and Suites,” a statement from the bank explained.

According to Head, Brand and Marketing Communications, Wema Bank Plc., Mrs Funmilayo Falola, the savings campaign was one of the key ways the ALAT aims to enhance customer experience and drive financial inclusion while delivering on its promise to offer simple, convenient and reliable banking.

“Along with the savings campaign, ALAT By Wema is also allowing its customers to spend and save this season.

“Customers get to enjoy amazing deals and discounts when make payments with ALAT or Wema Bank cards at select restaurants, hotels or buy movie tickets available on the app.

“Fun and concert-loving customers can also purchase tickets to their favourite shows and events this December on the app.

“Tickets to the Billionaire Experience and other concerts including Rhythm Unplugged, Emotan stage play, Grown and Sexy and many more are available on the Lifestyle tab on the ALAT,” Falola added.