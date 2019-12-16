Nokia Launches New Smartphone

Emma Okonji

HMD Global, the home of Nokia phones has launched the Nokia 2.3 smartphone with feature-packed camera fuelled by Artificial Intelligence (AI), designed to help customers get the best shot ever.

The Nokia 2.3 also features a large 6.2” HD+ screen, which comes with two-day battery life for long-lasting and immersive entertainment.

The new Nokia 2.3, which runs on Android 10 operating system (OS), was built to receive guaranteed monthly security updates for three years and OS updates for two years, ensuring that the smartphone gets better over time.

The Nokia 2.3 features a dual camera and comes with ‘Recommended Shot’, a brand-new Nokia phones feature helping customers to choose the best picture. ‘Recommended Shot’ automatically captures alternate images before and after the shutter button is pressed and suggests the best one. Alongside even more AI-powered features such as ‘Portrait Mode’ and low-light imaging, fans can capture creative images in a variety of settings.

The Nokia 2.3, which has a dedicated Google Assistant Button,

enhances voice to view upcoming calendar entries, commute times and other info. The Nokia 2.3 also comes with biometric face recognition, allowing customers to unlock your phone at a glance.

General Manager, West, East and Central Africa, HMD Global, Mr. Joseph Umunakwe, said: “Consumers world over have really appreciated the Nokia 2 family of products. The Nokia 2.3 is a step forward in our promise of offering you an experience that stays fresh longer – giving consumers access to two years of OS upgrades and three years of monthly security updates even in the affordable price tier. On top, it offers industry leading AI for this segment, large screen and our signature promise of two-day battery life – making it the ideal pick for those who rely on their smartphone as their primary screen.”

The Nokia 2.3 according to Umunakwe, would be equipped with ‘Portrait Mode’, elevating subject and subtly blurring the background, resulting in stunning portraits that pop. “With a 13MP/2MP dual camera, fans can take unique portraits with a variety of exclusive bokeh – or blurred background effects such as Classic, Butterfly, Heart or Star-shaped styles, and feel like a professional by creating eye-catching photos by simply adjusting the focus when editing.”

The device also combines advanced image fusion and exposure stacking, which helps customers to shoot stellar images in vibrant detail, even in low-light conditions, Umunakwe said.

Inspired by its Nordic design heritage, the Nokia 2.3 delivers a timeless aesthetic that isn’t just built to look good, but to last. Featuring a 3D nano-textured cover that sits securely in the hands of customers, the phone has a stunning finish that’s sure to leave a lasting impression, Umunakwe added.