Lagos State Government to Drive Reliable Energy Delivery Process

Commissioner of energy and mineral resources, Olalere Odusote recently expressed the desire of the current administration to create enabling environment for oil companies in the state in line with its campaign for ease of doing business. He also said the current administration in Lagos was determined to promote clean energy and improve its use in Lagos. “Over 200 schools in Lagos are currently benefitting from solar energy and the administration is making spirited efforts to bring in more schools into the mix. We also plan to pan out the first phase of gas-powered vehicles for public transport in 2020 which was driven by the desire of the current administration to deepen the use of gas by fixing infrastructure in the state. This sector is of outmost importance and its improvement should be a collaborative effort between the government, private sector and the end users”. Odusote disclosed this at the inaugural “Enyo Correspondents Breakfast Session” organised by leading downstream company, Enyo Retail and Supply.

The forum which held on Friday, 6th December at the Wheatbaker Hotel, Ikoyi, Lagos is part of Enyo’s initiative to upskill stakeholders to drive innovative solutions needed in the downstream sector to attain its full potential in Nigeria. The forum brought together Energy Correspondents, Dealers and Experts from Finance, Logistic and the oil and gas sector and featured a panel discussion and two presentations urging stakeholders to share insights on the industry. The panel of speakers included Chief Executive Officer, ENYO Retail and Supply Limited, Abayomi Awobokun; Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Lagos, Olalere Odusote; Chief Executive Officer, Transport Service Limited, Deji Wright and Energy Finance Specialist, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani.

In his welcome address, Tunde Folawiyo, Chairman, ENYO Retail and Supply Limited said, “This year’s forum was carefully designed to provide insightful and constructive ideas and solutions towards navigating the country’s downstream sector. The oil and gas sector is of ultimate importance to the economic growth of the country and we are excited to be contributing to the growth and development of the sector”

Commenting on the initiative, Abayomi Awobokun, Chief Executive Officer, ENYO Retail and Supply Limited said, “The oil and gas sector is of one of the most important sectors in Nigeria with its own peculiarities. Thus, proper collaborations are extremely important and is part of our responsibility as stakeholders, to educate citizens with solutions that would drive the sector forward. Innovation is part of the essentials for this growth, and the technologies being created can lead to a number of possibilities within the sector all of which we believe will ultimately improve our economy. The country’s energy sector requires innovation, technical changes and policy dialogues like this to promote operational and economic efficiencies. This event is ENYO’s way of being a part of the conversation towards a positive outlook in the sector, and we hope by educating the voices of our industry, the public becomes educated, too.”

The panel discussion themed “Navigating Nigeria’s Downstream” featured Chief Executive Officer, ENYO Retail and Supply Limited, Abayomi Awobokun and Commissioner for Energy and Mineral Resources in Lagos, Olalere Odusote who provided innovative ideas around alternative, cleaner and sustainable energy to improve downstream business operations. The second session focused on “Outlook of Logistics in Nigeria’s Downstream” with Chief Executive Officer, Transport Service Limited, Deji Wright, sharing insights on ways policies concerning logistics are necessary for the growth of the sector can be improved. The second presentation discussed “Financing in Nigeria’s Downstream Sector” featuring Energy Finance Specialist, Rolake Akinkugbe-Filani who shed light on the need to intensify investments in the telecoms industry to drive economic growth.

The event which was the first of its kind reiterated Enyo’s commitment of not just being an industry player but also adding value to its immediate communities. Since its inception in 2017, Enyo has spearheaded initiatives that aim to revolutionize the downstream oil and gas industry and serve as the premier for marketing petroleum products.