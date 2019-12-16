Lagos Guber Election Petition: AD Confident of Victory, Says Candidate

Sunday Okobi

The governorship candidate of Alliance for Democracy (AD) in Lagos State during the 2019 general election, Chief Owolabi Salis, has expressed confidence that the Supreme Court will grant victory to the party in its case seeking the nullification of the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the poll in the state.

The APC candidate in the 2019 governorship poll, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, was declared the winner of the election.

Having failed at the Tribunal and Court of Appeal, Salis went to the Supreme Court to seek removal of Sanwo-Olu as governor of Lagos State.

The matter is billed for hearing on December 18, 2019.

A statement signed and issued by the AD gubernatorial candidate yesterday said he intended to make sure that Lagosians get the leader they voted for at the polls.

Salis alleged that Sanwo-Olu was not elected by majority of valid votes, pointing out that the decisions of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and Court of Appeal verdicts dismissing his petition against Sanwo-Olu’s election for lacking in merit was “corruption of justice.”

The AD candidate, who is also a lawyer in United States, said upon justice and equity, AD may rule Lagos State again

According to the statement, “The election of Sanwo-Olu should be declared invalid for non-compliance with the electoral act. Secondly, Sanwo-Olu was not qualified to contest the election.

“Whether my prediction will be right depends on the court deciding on the path of justice rather than mere technicalities. Deciding on the “interest of justice” will promote sanity and development in the society. Deciding on “technicalities” will regress a society and promotes the interest of the few.”

He stated that there had been pressure on him to drop the case but he refused as that would be tantamount to betraying the trust of those who voted for him.

“I will not be bought over nor give in to threats to drop the matter. Lagosians are in bondage and I will be doing a disservice to humanity if I don’t see this matter to a conclusion,” he stated.