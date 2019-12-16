FCMB Opens New Branch in Ondo

First City Monument Bank (FCMB), has opened a new ultra-modern and full-service branch in Ondo City, Ondo State.

The new branch, which was unveiled recently, is located at Ondo city.

The bank currently has 206 branches spread across Nigeria and three are in Ondo state.

The branch in Ondo City is equipped with unique physical and technological infrastructure to ensure convenient transactions and sundry financial service delivery to existing and potential customers in a relaxed and tranquil environment.

Speaking on the development, the Managing Director of FCMB, Mr. Adam Nuru, described the development as another turning point in the commitment of the bank to bring banking closer to the populace and promote financial inclusion in a manner that would positively impact on their individual and business aspirations.

Nuru, who was represented at the ceremony by the Regional Head, South-West, Mr. Adelaja Adeleye, said, “with a robust product suite for businesses and individuals and our award-winning service culture, we intend to leverage these capabilities by investing extensively in some channels to reach more customers.

“Today, our customers are embracing these alternative channels such as mobile and internet banking, at an impressive rate, whilst others who prefer human interaction when banking still need the reassurance a physical branch offers.

“Our new Ondo town branch gives this reassurance as it is well-equipped to further enhance the experience of our customers’’.

On his part, the Group Head, Branch Service of FCMB, Mr. Ademola Idowu, said, “our new Ondo town branch, like other branches of FCMB across Nigeria, brings with it something special in terms of structure and aesthetics.

“Part of our commitment to promoting a cleaner and greener environment, is by use of renewable energy and in this new branch, we have adopted solar technology which is a clean energy solution that produces minimal waste. It is non-pollutant and great for the environment’’.