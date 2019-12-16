Contributory Pension Scheme: Edo govt begins sensitisation for LG workers Tuesday

The Edo State Government, in preparation for the commencement of the Contributory Pension Scheme at the Local Government Area level, will be organising a sensitisation workshop for employees of the Unified Local Government Service and Local Government Education Authorities (Teaching and Non-Teaching) in the state.

In a statement, Mrs. Priscillia Aziegbemhin, Permanent Secretary, Office of the Head of Service, said the workshop will hold across the three senatorial districts of the state.

According to Aziegbemhin, the sensitization programme will commence in Edo North Senatorial District on Tuesday 17th December, 2019, at the Etsako West Local Government Council Hall, in Auchi by 10am.

Etsako West will be followed by Edo Central Senatorial District on Wednesday 18th December, 2019, at the Annunciation Catholic College Hall, Irrua, while the Edo South Senatorial District will be having theirs on Thursday 19th December, 2019 at the Samuel Ogbemudia (formerly New Era) College Hall, Benin City by 10:00 am.

