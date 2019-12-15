Radisson Anchorage Celebrates Blu Christmas with Free Night

The Radisson Blu Anchorage Hotel in Victoria Island Lagos is offering guests mouth-watering deals for a month starting today. Between December 15 and January 12, 2020, the hotel is giving a third night free if a guest stays for two consecutive nights.

According to the hotel’s Director of Sales and Marketing, Wellington Mpofu, this is just one of the many ways the hotel is giving to its guests in the spirit of Christmas.

Another deal is for those planning events, whereby if you rent a meeting space for 50 people and buy three bottles of champagne, you can bring in your other drinks for free.

There are surprises in wait for the kids during Christmas and New Year brunch, with face and picture painting, movies, games, bouncing castle and presents.

The Radisson Blu Anchorage is a modern hotel with an urban vibe in the centre of VI. It is in close proximity to many of the city’s leading nightlife spots, while also offering tantalising views of the Five Cowrie Creek, an inlet of the Lagos Lagoon.

During weekends, guests can relax at the Surface Bar for sundowners, then dinner before setting out for the night if they choose to.

An added advantage of the Radisson Blu Anchorage is the hotel jetty, which enables guests to go on cruises to nearby islands like Tarkwa Bay and Ilashe among others.

Attachments area